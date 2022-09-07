Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $68.42

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.42, but opened at $65.40. Value Line shares last traded at $65.40, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $619.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

