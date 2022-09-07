Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,446,489 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.51% of Intuit worth $11,572,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $17.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $435.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.65 and a 200 day moving average of $435.85. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

