Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,733,608 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.84% of Starbucks worth $9,225,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

SBUX traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 353,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,204. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

