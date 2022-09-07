Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 520,788 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,716,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.18. 170,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

