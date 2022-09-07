Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 678,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.71% of Netflix worth $12,825,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.65.

Netflix Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.07. 212,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,233. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.