Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,524,370 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.83% of Morgan Stanley worth $10,440,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

