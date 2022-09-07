Vanguard Group Inc. Has $14.70 Billion Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,793,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $14,697,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

UNP traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $228.89. 60,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,312. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.