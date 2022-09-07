Vanguard Group Inc. Has $21.78 Billion Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.10% of Coca-Cola worth $21,775,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

KO stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 368,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

