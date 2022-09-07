Vanguard Group Inc. Has $24.80 Billion Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.48% of Pfizer worth $24,801,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 700,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,151,252. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

