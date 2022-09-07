Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.19% of Prologis worth $15,772,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

Prologis stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 64,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.