Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1,289.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,402 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.80 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

