Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

