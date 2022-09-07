Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.17. The company had a trading volume of 200,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.