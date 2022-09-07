Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,915. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

