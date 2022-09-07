Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Critical Analysis

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Velocity Acquisition and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boxed has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 329.04%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Boxed $177.27 million 0.41 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -67.02% 3.81% Boxed N/A N/A -45.65%

Summary

Boxed beats Velocity Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

