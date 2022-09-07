Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.6-938.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.32 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 530,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -410.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,426.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

