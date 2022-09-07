Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.87

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 11062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Veritex Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,096,000 after buying an additional 1,331,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,940,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 36.6% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,532,000 after buying an additional 529,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

