Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $284.38. 7,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,851. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.84 and a 200-day moving average of $267.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

