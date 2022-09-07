Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $5.37 million and $1.07 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,005,632 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.