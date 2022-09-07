Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ACV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,207. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

