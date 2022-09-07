Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 34,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,574. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
