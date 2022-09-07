Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 40,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,619. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

