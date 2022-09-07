Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on V. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
