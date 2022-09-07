Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Visa by 19.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.31. 91,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $376.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

