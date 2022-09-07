Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $767,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

