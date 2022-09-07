VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Shares Sold by EMG Holdings L.P.

EMG Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,409 shares during the period. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II accounts for approximately 0.2% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.85% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPCB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 448,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 211,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 31,886.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 216,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,192 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 400.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Price Performance

VPCB stock remained flat at $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,283. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

