Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,911.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001144 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,048,193 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.