Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 14%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) traded down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 28,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 86,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Walker River Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.38 million and a PE ratio of -107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.
About Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.
Featured Articles
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.