Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $21.26 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.26 million and $1.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,797,613 coins and its circulating supply is 80,822,401 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

