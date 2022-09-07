Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $21.26 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $21.26 million and $1.03 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Coin Profile
WTC is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,797,613 coins and its circulating supply is 80,822,401 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
