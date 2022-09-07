Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,500 Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 21.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Separately, Noble Financial decreased their price objective on Baudax Bio to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

