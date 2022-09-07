Warberg Asset Management LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Warberg Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 77.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

