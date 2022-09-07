Warberg Asset Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 676.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OptimumBank were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in OptimumBank by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 33,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,783. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

