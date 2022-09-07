Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aetherium Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Performance

Aetherium Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 263,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

About Aetherium Acquisition

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

