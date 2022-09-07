Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,905 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 2,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,779. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

