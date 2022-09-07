Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,738 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.79. 380,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,941,987. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

