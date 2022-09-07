Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 30,137 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,137 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.50. 127,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,692. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

