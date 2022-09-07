Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 54,891 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.27.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

See Also

