WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

