Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WB. OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.
Weibo Stock Down 4.7 %
WB stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,217,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
