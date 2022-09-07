Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WB. OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Down 4.7 %

WB stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,217,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

