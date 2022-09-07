Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,967,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,211,028 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $192,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

