Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

WEN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.37. 5,531,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,264. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

