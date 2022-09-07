West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WST traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.07. 3,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,330. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

