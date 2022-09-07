Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.16

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.16 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 45263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

