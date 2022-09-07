Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546,962 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Weyerhaeuser worth $99,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

WY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 8,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

