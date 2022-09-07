WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $1.08

WHALE (WHALE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $390,707.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

