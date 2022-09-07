WhaleRoom Price Tops $2.08 (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.51 or 0.08433110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00191040 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

