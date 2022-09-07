Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys 1,615,404 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,312,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615,404 shares during the quarter. Ferroglobe makes up 7.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 2.30% of Ferroglobe worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $10,010,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 92,371 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 434,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 194,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. 25,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,231. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.