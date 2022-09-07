Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $13.05 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,050,000. Chesapeake Energy accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,542,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 878,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after purchasing an additional 522,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,497.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.15. 53,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,137. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

