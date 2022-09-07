Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $66.50 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 655,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,500,000. Fiserv comprises 14.5% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

FISV stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.34. 122,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,890. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

