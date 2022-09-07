Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.05

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.9 %
WDS opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $26.14.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
