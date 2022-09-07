Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.05

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.9 %

WDS opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

